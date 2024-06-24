Egypt's Maha Amer on historic achievements and overcoming toxic environments

In the last episode of the Abtal podcast series, host Reem Abulleil sits down with Egyptian diver Maha Amer as she prepares for her second Olympic Games this summer in Paris.

Amer shares her inspiring journey, from making history as the first Egyptian to win a medal in diving at the World Championships to balancing her academic pursuits with her athletic career.

At just 25 years old, Amer holds two undergraduate degrees in economics and public health, and has completed two master's degrees in international business and biomedical sciences.

She opens up about the challenges she has faced throughout her diving career, including the toxic environment often created by coaches and the psychological and mental toll it took on her.

Amer offers valuable insights into how she overcame these struggles, finding support and comfort in her college teammates, and using her education to help others. She also discusses the positive aspects of diving, her hopes and dreams both in and out of the pool, and her mindset heading into Paris after missing out on Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

After this episode, the Abtal podcast comes to an end.

All 11 episodes have provided unique insights into the lives of some of the Arab region's top athletes.

You can listen to all of the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interviews on The National's YouTube channel.