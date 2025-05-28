Podcasts

Stargate UAE: What does it mean for the future of AI?

The UAE is a central player in the AI wave. Here's what to know about the latest big projects

May 28, 2025

Last week, some of the biggest names in tech announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi’s leading AI entity, G42 – a project called Stargate UAE.

It’s part of a massive new AI campus set to come online in 2026 – a Gulf iteration of OpenAI’s US-based project of the same name, which was launched earlier this year.

Also happening at the same time will be a partnership between Nvidia and the UAE’s AI investment bank, MGX, on a data centre in Europe, and another G42 partnership focused on building data centres on US soil.

All of this comes after US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf in May.

It’s arguably the dawn of a new era, not just in tech, but in the global economic and political relationships that are keeping tech at the helm.

On this episode of Business Extra, we revisit the question of AI and the Gulf, because a lot has changed in just the last few months.

