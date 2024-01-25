Qatar 'appalled' at Netanyahu's comments, Erdogan hosts Iranian President - trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

Qatar said it was “appalled” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criticism of the country’s mediation role in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara in the leader's first visit to the country since taking office in 2021.

Hillary Clinton has reacted to the Barbie Oscar snubs by stating that she has had “Kenough”.

The thrilling conclusion of Group C of the Asian Cup means that more than half of the last 16 is confirmed.