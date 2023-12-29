Big Ideas Edition: Polling in the Middle East

Over the course of 2023, Sulaiman Hakemy, opinion editor at The National, had the chance to sit down with three international thought leaders, representing the fields of media and business strategy, public opinion and space science.

In this episode of the Big Ideas Edition, Sulaiman speaks to Joe Twyman, co-founder and director of Deltapoll, a leading polling and market research company.

They talk about understanding public opinion through surveys and discuss how to poll diverse audiences.