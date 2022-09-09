Queen Elizabeth dies, Egypt inflation, International Conference on Women - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Queen Elizabeth dies at the age of 96. Acceding to the throne in 1952, the queen was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the world’s longest-serving head of state.

The UAE’s Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, said women can play an important role in building peace in countries all over the world as the International Conference on Women, Peace and Security opened in Abu Dhabi.

Egypt reported a further rise in inflation on the back of higher food prices and a new study showed that, two years into the pandemic, working from home is more popular than ever around the world. Workers surveyed say they felt more productive when working from home, and would quit their jobs and look elsewhere if they were forced back to the office.