Afghanistan's cycle of violence is, sadly, likely to continue

With reference to Sulaiman Hakemy's op-ed Afghanistan's war is killing its students, and its whole education system (May 9): all these children, more than 60 of them, were mostly girls who just wanted to go to school to become doctors or engineers or embark on any career to help their people. This is an unspeakable tragedy. But there is also a feeling of deep sorrow in people that the cycle of violence will probably continue.

Milad Hadad, Kabul, Afghanistan

Climbing Mount Everest, breaking his own record

With reference to Hayley Skirka's piece Nepalese Sherpa Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for record 25th time (May 9): it's not a phrase to be used lightly but this man is truly a legend.

Hendrix LP, Santos, Brazil

With reference to James Langton's piece UAE then and now: how Dubai's Burj Khalifa went from dream to world's tallest building (May 9): I remember my first transfer flight to Dubai in 2000. The city was very different, still a desert and the airport was smaller. I returned 15 years later and the place was out of this world. There is architectural genius put into a lot of these buildings.

Nas Bibi, London, UK

It hurts to lose a pet

With reference to the report Farewell, Bo: Barack Obama's beloved dog and White House star dies of cancer (May 9): keep politics to the side. I think most people understand the loss of a loyal dog. I feel for you all.

Brent Farrar, Dubai, UAE

India needs more people like Jitendra Shinde

I write to you with regard to Sanket Jain's article India's Covid-19 crisis: rickshaw driver gives free hospital trips to thousands (May 5): it was really touching to read the humanity displayed by the rickshaw driver, Jitendra Shinde. People are afraid of mingling with Covid-19 patients and here he is, taking them to hospital, at his own cost, risking his own health.

Mr Shinde has rendered remarkable yeoman services to thousands of passengers, especially Covid-19 patients and their relatives, to take them to hospitals. Such people are rare. His services to humanity in a time like this is remarkable. He too is a front-line worker. And that so far he has not turned away a single passenger is a humbling thought. It makes one grateful for people like him.

Very few will have such a social consciousness and voluntarily come forward to help. He is one one such and a thousand kudos to people like him. The country, more than ever, needs more Jitendra Shindes.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The design The protective shell is covered in solar panels to make use of light and produce energy. This will drastically reduce energy loss. More than 80 per cent of the energy consumed by the French pavilion will be produced by the sun. The architecture will control light sources to provide a highly insulated and airtight building. The forecourt is protected from the sun and the plants will refresh the inner spaces. A micro water treatment plant will recycle used water to supply the irrigation for the plants and to flush the toilets. This will reduce the pavilion’s need for fresh water by 30 per cent. Energy-saving equipment will be used for all lighting and projections. Beyond its use for the expo, the pavilion will be easy to dismantle and reuse the material. Some elements of the metal frame can be prefabricated in a factory. From architects to sound technicians and construction companies, a group of experts from 10 companies have created the pavilion. Work will begin in May; the first stone will be laid in Dubai in the second quarter of 2019. Construction of the pavilion will take 17 months from May 2019 to September 2020.

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

