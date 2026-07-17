The world can’t afford an open-ended conflict in the Strait of Hormuz

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A return to all-out war?

I write in reference to Dr Ebtesam Al Ketbi’s article Gulf countries are in a grey zone between war and peace (July 12): the recent mutual escalations between Washington and Tehran are not healthy signs. The Middle East continues to face instability due to recurring tensions, while the global economy is also experiencing uncertainty. It is hoped that both Tehran and Washington will end these escalations, return to the path of dialogue and commit to a lasting peace process. Such a move would not only contribute to regional and global peace but also help ensure the safety and confidence of students, travellers and ordinary citizens around the world. Will both sides choose diplomacy over confrontation in the coming days? The world hopes they will. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The most recent round of tit-for-tat strikes between the US and Iran has brought the entire region back on the verge of a long confrontation. It is jeopardising regional peace and stability and is having global implications for trade and business. This conflict has already claimed many lives and affected people’s livelihoods. This truth is being ignored by those engaging in the hostilities. It is critical to restore the region to a peaceful and stable state, for which the UN and world leaders need to make meaningful efforts. Peace in the Middle East is undoubtedly required for the rest of the world to stay calm. – Ramachandran Nair, Tirur, India

Trump’s Iran threats

I write in reference to the video in which US President Donald Trump threatens to attack Iran’s power plants and bridges unless Tehran makes a deal (July 15): this is chess, not checkers. If they [the Iranians] move most of their military power to guard plants, that leaves everything else open. If they call his [Trump’s] bluff and don’t guard the plants, then the plants go. It’s a win-win for America either way. – Moye Redmond, Gillette, US

History has shown that it’s much easier to start a conflict than to end one. Every decision made today will shape tomorrow’s world. – Divya Tripathi, Melbourne, US

Ride responsibly

I write in reference to the article Abu Dhabi Police release footage of e-scooter road crash as part of safety warning (July 15): e-scooters are a great way to get around, but they can become very dangerous in a split second. Ride responsibly and protect yourself and others. – Aleksandr Dziavoruk, Astana, Kazakhstan

Messi the maestro

I write in reference to the video showing Argentina fans in Buenos Aires erupting in celebration as their team advances to World Cup final (July 16): Lionel Messi has done it again. They don’t call him the world’s best player for nothing. He is on his way to a second straight World Cup title. Liking him or not doesn’t take away the fact that he is the greatest footballer of all time. The numbers don’t lie. – Abas Ewanda

England lost because we became far too defensive and went into panic mode. At this level, you cannot simply sit back and invite pressure. After the 72nd minute, we stopped playing with confidence and forgot the attacking football that had put us in a strong position. We should have stayed aggressive, pushed forward and created more pressure. That change in approach cost us the game. It was a match England should have won. – Muhammad Roohan, Quetta, Pakistan

This Argentine team is simply amazing. Lionel Scaloni is a genius coach. As for England, they just can’t win big matches. – Kari-Pekka Lankinen

British voters need to be patient

I write in reference to Thomas Harding’s article Burnham sets out blueprint for power to end cover-up culture (July 14): the UK is about to get its seventh prime minister in 10 years, which shows it is unable to find a leader to manage its affairs for a full five-year term. This is troubling. Leaders need time to settle down in their jobs, but they are expected to start delivering results within days. This is unrealistic. People need to be more patient with their prime ministers, especially given the many challenges that exist today, including armed conflicts, the climate crisis and the rise of AI. The job of a prime minister should not be reduced to a game of musical chairs. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India