Etihad Rail’s passenger service will be a huge milestone for the UAE

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to the article Etihad Rail’s first passenger journeys in huge demand as tickets sell out fast (June 24): a heartfelt appreciation to the President of the UAE for the successful launching of Etihad Rail. This remarkable achievement reflects innovation, partnership and the continued growth and progress of the UAE. Congratulations on this great milestone, and thank you for your leadership and vision in supporting initiatives that bring global recognition and opportunities. – Alimamy Kamara, Freetown, Sierra Leone

Greater crowd awareness needed

I write in reference to the article One dead and eight injured in crush in Amman after Jordan’s World Cup loss to Algeria (June 23): this news item was very sad to read. Large crowds at sports events can sometimes become dangerous when people panic or rush without caution. It is important for spectators to remain calm, follow safety instructions and move carefully in crowded areas. This unfortunate incident is a reminder of the need for greater crowd awareness and responsible behaviour. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and I wish a speedy recovery to all those who were injured. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The UAE is bouncing back

I write in reference to Sarmad Khan’s article UAE oil exports rebound to 85% of prewar levels despite Strait of Hormuz closure, IEA says (June 24): I’m glad I never left. The pipeline to Fujairah and the Mandous storage complex are ready when it mattered. The UAE always bounces back harder. – Ryan Fuller, Dubai

The US has conceded to Iran

I write in reference to David Vujanovic’s article Vance says Iran nuclear talks to start this week after ‘good progress’ in opening negotiations (June 22): negotiations are still ongoing, yet on day one a blanket licence was issued covering Iranian-origin crude oil, petrochemicals and petroleum products across production, sale, transport and unloading. This is not a win – it’s a concession. – Name withheld upon request

Trump’s biggest failure

I write in reference to the video of Donald Trump warning Iran to stop ‘proxies’ in Lebanon from ‘causing trouble’ (June 22): this deal is Trump’s biggest failure yet. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are playing him, and now they’re much stronger than before. The US’s Central Intelligence Agency knows Iran won’t abandon nuclear weapons. This is a complete humiliation and a dangerous gift to Iran’s clerics. Only regime change works. – Baharan B, Australia