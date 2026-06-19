Tourists can visit the UAE with peace of mind

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Boosting UAE tourism

I write in reference to Nick Webster’s article Free UAE medical travel insurance is expected to boost tourism as peace hopes rise (June 16): The initiative is likely to enhance travellers' confidence and encourage more visitors to choose the UAE as a destination. With growing optimism surrounding peace efforts and hopes for a lasting resolution to regional tensions, the tourism sector is expected to benefit from increased international arrivals. This development could provide a significant boost to the UAE's tourism industry by creating a safer and more attractive environment for travellers. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Strait talking

I write in reference to your article UAE aims to cut dependency on Strait of Hormuz to 'zero' with major ports expansion plan (June 17): Strategic independence is the best defense. No nation should have the power to hold global trade hostage. True security lies in self-reliance, not in dependence on routes controlled by others. This measure will ensure that no country can weaponise tomorrow’s trade routes. - Swagata Roy Dc, address withheld upon request

DNA of peace

I write in reference to your video Trump and UAE President exchange compliments at G7 (June 17): At this crunch time, my prayer is that God illuminates all the world’s leaders to ease all tensions and bring sustainable peace throughout the globe. The UAE is among the guests at this G7 summit because this nation has to play a prominent role in the global peace process and economic stability. Wisdom, respect and love constitute its leadership’s DNA. If global leaders adopt such virtues, peace will come back. - Seraphin Pelenda, address withheld upon request

Freedom fighters

I write in reference to Steve Luckings’s article UFC Freedom 250: Gaethje wins title in Trump's White House spectacle (June 15): A national commemoration should focus on civic reflection, education, service and gratitude, not on creating opportunities for private organisations, sponsors or political interests to profit from a public milestone. Americans deserve transparency about who is funding these events, who is benefiting financially, and how public resources are being used. - Joann Small, US

World Cup 2026

I write in reference to your video Jordanian fans form convoy to support team in California (June 17): Let people celebrate their nations, unity and countries. This is what football is all about. Good luck Jordan and Jordanians in America. - Zayna AlHamarneh, Jordan