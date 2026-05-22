The UAE is right to take the Barakah attack to the UN Security Council

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to Adla Massoud’s article Attacks against nuclear plants are a ‘red line’, UAE envoy to the UN says (May 20): the UAE rightly condemned the recent drone strike near the Barakah nuclear power plant, at the UN Security Council this week. It is protecting its national interests – which include ensuring the safety of its residents. Such acts of aggression are dangerous, detrimental to regional stability and could further escalate already-existing tensions. I hope the Security Council will act decisively in finding ways to deter such strikes in the future. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Long-term planning

I write in reference to Aarti Nagraj’s article Abu Dhabi’s tourism plans for 2030 on course despite war uncertainty (May 14): holding a long-term strategy steady during regional uncertainty is itself a leadership statement. Abu Dhabi’s target of 39.3 million visitors by 2030 is a signal of institutional confidence that ripples across aviation, hospitality, infrastructure and investment decisions simultaneously. What stands out is the ecosystem approach: Etihad, the airport, DMCs and tour operators all aligned around the same trajectory. Tourism strategies fail when they’re built in silos. They succeed when the entire value chain moves together. Abu Dhabi understands this, and the numbers are starting to reflect it. – Daniela Anda Marian, Spain

Thinking beyond Hormuz

I write in reference to Rory Reynolds’s article Sharjah and Oman open logistics route after surge in trade from Dubai’s green corridor (May 17): this is a smart and timely strategic step. The new logistics corridor highlights how the Gulf is adapting quickly to regional trade disruption by strengthening multi-modal connectivity, improving customs efficiency and creating more resilient supply chains. This is a strong example of how strategic infrastructure and regional co-operation can turn uncertainty into long-term trade advantage. – Yassir Suliman, Lexington, US

Gaza is falling behind

I write in reference to the video showing the start-up Paymera striving to build Syria’s first digital bridge connecting its people to international payment networks (May 21): from Gaza, we see news of progress and technology in many places and wish all people an easier and better life. But we are still dreaming of the most basic necessities and safety. – Name withheld upon request

Bravo, Bardem

I write in reference to the video showing the Spanish actor Javier Bardem talking about his stance against Israel’s war on Gaza (May 17): thank you for using your platform to speak truth. You will be remembered for being on the right side of history. One day everyone will say they were against what’s happening. – Sommer Benninghoven Amer

The rhetoric-reality gap

I write in reference to the video showing US President Donald Trump stating that Iran wants to make a deal, which will be followed by plummeting oil prices (May 20): yet another “imminent” end to the war … it’s just so tiresome to hear the same banal rhetoric. And I’m still confused … have they “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or are they “preventing” it from building a nuclear bomb? If the first has been achieved, then so has the second. – Gordon Campbell