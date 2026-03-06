We the UAE residents should continue to stand together

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to the editorial The UAE will weather this storm (March 1): we should stand together and not let ourselves be dragged into whatever doomsday scenario that’s not of our own making. This depends on each and every one of us. If my personal to-do list is anything to go by, we should do the following: stay put, carry on regardless and stand with everyone who calls the UAE home. We must also count our many blessings this country gives us, even in a time of crisis like this, do our best to stay safe and pray that the warring parties will come to their senses soon. – Brigitte Marie, Dubai

Staying calm and carrying on

I write in reference to Rory Reynolds’s article UAE President greets shoppers in Dubai Mall in powerful show of resilience amid Iran crisis (March 3): at one of the malls yesterday, I noticed that the Eid shopping season has begun. Residents were shopping for clothes and enjoying their time, which brought peace and calmness to my soul. Watching them, it felt like they were confident that they were being protected and that there was trust in the leadership. This is the UAE we know. – Dina Kokash, UAE

The idea of sovereignty is eroding

I write in reference to the editorial A drawn-out war in the Middle East has no winners (March 5): with another war having started, I wonder whether respect for the sovereignty of other countries is gradually eroding. And in that context, what is the role of the UN these days? Is it no longer relevant? Any international dispute is normally supposed to go to the UN before armed action is considered. This is not happening anymore. There are so many wars festering in different parts of the world. We cannot afford another conflagration. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

A ‘civilians first’ policy, please

I write in reference to Nada AlTaher’s podcast episode How much longer could the Iran conflict last? (March 3): recent unpleasant developments in the Middle East, beginning with the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel, followed by retaliatory strikes, including on the Gulf countries, have raised serious global concerns. History has shown that war rarely produces a concrete or lasting solution. Instead, it tends to deepen divisions and prolong instability. Meaningful dialogue and diplomatic engagement will offer a more constructive path forward. It would be a step towards reducing the immense suffering endured by civilians. Ordinary people – families, children and the elderly – bear the heaviest burden of geopolitical struggles. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India