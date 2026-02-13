An ode to Lebanon

Write to us: Share your feedback on the news of the week

I write in reference to Tucker Carlson’s touching remarks about Lebanon during his conversation with Hadley Gamble (February 10): Tucker, I liked you so much before but now, being Lebanese, and seeing how much you taught yourself about the situation and how much you took the effort to discover the truth; I have the utmost respect and gratitude. Count how many invaders tried to dominate Lebanon and by pure miracle they all got defeated. – Nayla Suidan Abu-Hamad

Iranian voices need to be heard

I write in reference to the article US will do ‘something very tough’ to Iran if no deal is reached, Trump says (February 10): I am an Iranian citizen. I’m sure you are aware of the killing of thousands of Iranian protesters. You must have seen the videos documenting the shooting of defenceless young women and men with live ammunition on the streets. The government has shut down the internet and continues to carry out killings, executions and torture against protesters. We need the voices of the Iranian people to be amplified and their suffering to be brought to the attention of the international community. – Name withheld upon request

India’s unemployment problem

I write in reference to the article India unveils growth-driven budget with record infrastructure outlay (February 1): a monumental problem confronting India today is lack of jobs. The official unemployment rate is almost 5 per cent, although it could well be much higher. Thousands of eligible youngsters are applying for the few government jobs that are being advertised. Employment opportunities are drying up in places like the US, Europe and Australia due to tighter immigration laws. So policymakers need to find ways to create jobs at home to absorb the teeming millions. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

The Canada shooting was shocking

I write in reference to the article Nine killed after woman opens fire at high school in Canada’s British Columbia (February 11): this horrifying act of violence, especially one involving a school, is deeply shocking and utterly unacceptable in any civil society. It highlights the urgent need to address such acts of violence, to support the affected community and to ensure that those responsible are fully held to justice. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India