Is the term 'settlers' really accurate?

Does the term settlers paint an accurate picture?

With reference to the video Israeli settlers attack Palestinian businesses in West Bank (November 12): The term settlers appears honestly too mild for the level of violence and terrorism that is inflicted on Palestinians.

Khalil Baloch, Dubai

British embassy worker's dodgy property ownership

In reference to Tom Helm's article Revealed: UK embassy worker in Tel Aviv owns property in settlement built by movement sanctioned by Britain (November 8): A terrific report. The woman should be held accountable. History will shame western countries for enabling such audacity.

Obaid A, Manchester, UK

Should immigrants in the US be relieved?

With reference to The National's social media post 'Not much talent in the US': Trump softens stance on H-1B skilled worker visa (November 11): I don't get it. One day he hates immigrants, talks about imposing a $100,000 fee for H-1B worker visas, and wants them all out. The next day he is saying the most powerful companies rely on immigrant workers because Americans are not prepared enough for the job.

Josh Seymore, New Jersey, US

Questionable timing of the car explosion in Delhi

With regard to Taniya Dutta's report Delhi blast: India investigates deadly Red Fort explosion under anti-terrorism law (November 11): It's not difficult to see a pattern and understand how such criminal incidents occur right before the results of a big state election are due, in this case the Bihar elections, or when some sort of protest is on, or a head of state of a big important country is visiting.

Ahsan Khan, New Delhi

The was a deeply saddening occurrence after a long period of calm in the Indian capital. It's commendable that the authorities are conducting a thorough probe. Following the incident, several other cities have been placed on high alert. Terror threats have unfortunately become too common in my lifetime, and this latest blast is a reminder that security measures across the nation cannot afford to be lax.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru

Sarkozy's brief stint behind bars

With regard to Paul Carey's report Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy released from prison (November 10): One law for the rich and one for the poor. That's what western democracies sometimes appear to operate on.

Ash Nabeeb, Nicosia, Cyprus

This will not be the popular view but he is a good man. France was much better in his time than what it is now.

Iraj Iranpour, London, UK

Why does it seem like for the lucky few money can buy freedom?

Angela Dominic, Paris

