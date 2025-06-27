Mamdani could be great for New York

With reference to Ahmed Issawy and Cody Combs's piece Muslim candidate Zohran Mamdani wins New York Democratic mayoral primary in stunning upset (June 24): Mamdani earned the win. He may be inexperienced in this role but he worked hard and spoke to issues that New Yorkers are concerned about, like rent and affordability. Let's see what happens in November.

Sarah Mitchell, New Jersey, US

No to socialism. Where are the representatives who are pro market and liberal democracy? Seems like we're surrounded by either Trumpists or socialists.

Amir Naghshineh-Pour, New York State, US

This is good news. He seems like a decent person.

Marvin Babtunde, Dubai

Why does his religion matter? If he has all it takes to be a great mayor, that's great for the city. Just highlighting his religion can be a foundation for division.

Ivan K, Dubai

The responsibility of leaders to strive for peace

In reference to Thomas Helm's report Netanyahu's party gets small popularity boost after Iran war, poll shows (June 25): It has seemed of late that the world is engulfed in one too many wars, most of which are avoidable. Many could have been avoided by restrained leadership. There is a new, dangerous machismo among some world leaders.

The war in Ukraine has gone on for more than three years. US President Donald Trump had promised to end this battle. It has not happened.

Israel continues to bomb the Gaza strip, in the hope of decimating Hamas. Again, this has not happened, even after 20 months of bitter fighting. In Gaza, the people are killed waiting in line for bread or water. What have we come to, in this world, that we even bomb families waiting for food?

The problem with all wars is that innocent, ordinary people die or pay the price. Soldiers die. They too are human beings, with mothers, wives and children. All wars are horrendous, all wars cause suffering. It is the moral duty of every leader to contain them and end the cycle of misery.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai

Is the ceasefire going to hold?

In reference to Thomas Harding's report War of words rages over Iran nuclear damage reports (June 26): It's a bit premature to declare peace. When everybody sits down to talk, we shall see if they are all mature enough to behave as adults. If Trump really has so much sway over politics in the Middle East, he should sit down with Netanyahu and demand an end to the destruction in Gaza. If he manages to pull that off, he might just get the peace prize he so craves.

Gunilla Sims, Debrecen, Hungary

