A delight to watch Ons Jabeur in form

With reference to Jon Turner's report Ons Jabeur dazzles to outclass Emma Raducanu at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open (February 7): I love them both. I was a bit worried for Ons at one point in the match but the second set was especially great. And clearly, experience does matter. She's truly returned to form after the Australian Open. Some shots from Ons were amazing to watch.

Mildred Ortega Galias, Abu Dhabi

The prolonged sorry state of Gaza

I write to you in reference to the report UNRWA staffer in Gaza: 'We are gradually losing the ability to keep people alive' (February 7): Accepting this new reality is depressing since it appears that nothing can be done to protect the people, including children, who have been suffering for months due to the ongoing conflict. The fact that a community seeking a safe location to avoid becoming victims of war is being denied the most basic necessities for survival is a genuinely pitiful situation.

Another serious concern is the communicable diseases posing a severe threat to those who survive and could significantly affect their quality of life going forward. Even while it can take years or even decades for life to return to normal, the average person will bear the brunt of this hardship for a long time. A question remains unanswered: when will the guns be silent in Gaza, in Ukraine and other conflicts raging in the world?

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

Dangers of a fireworks factory

In reference to Taniya Dutta's report Explosion at fireworks factory in India kills at least 10 (February 6): This was painful to read. The fireworks industry has witnessed a few incidents in the past. Safety issues should be looked in to and the employees protected. Working at a firecrackers factory involves high risk and the workers should be looked after. It's a sad development but at least the state has announced compensation for families of those who were killed. K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A gripping Asian Cup semi-final

With regard to John McAuley's article Hosts Qatar edge thriller against Iran to set up Asian Cup final with Jordan (February 7): What an outcome! It's been terrific to see the last few matches. Almoez Ali carried the game on his shoulders on Wednesday. Many Congratulations to the winning team. The anticipation is really building up for Saturday's final. May the best team win!

Sultan Mirza, Doha