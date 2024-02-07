Ons Jabeur dominates as she trounces Emma Raducanu at Abu Dhabi Open

Ons Jabeur booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Wednesday evening with an impressive victory over Emma Raducanu.

Second seed Jabeur is competing in only her second tournament of the season but any concerns that she might be undercooked were allayed with a largely controlled performance as the Tunisian claimed a 6-4, 6-1 win in the last match on Stadium Court.

Jabeur moves on to face Brazilian sixth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

The world No 6 started fast against Raducanu, controlling the match from the baseline while being solid on serve to race into a 4-1 lead. A wobble when serving for the first set at 5-2 halted her momentum slightly but she made no mistake at the second attempt, closing out the opener with a love service hold.

Jabeur maintained her dominance in the second set, breaking Raducanu’s serve three times in a run of six straight games to close out the victory in just 78 minutes.

