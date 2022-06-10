The UAE is right to tackle financial crimes

Zero tolerance towards financial crimes

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam’s article Inside the Dubai mansion of South Africa's Gupta brothers (June 8): it wouldn't be right to comment on whether the Gupta brothers are guilty of the crimes they have been alleged to have committed. But it is good to know that there are serious efforts to tackle financial crimes, whether they are in the UAE, South Africa, or other countries around the globe. There should be zero tolerance towards such crimes, particularly if they render the state poorer. Whether the Gupta brothers, or whoever else, are found innocent or guilty, I hope justice is delivered.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

German culture is key to its defence policy

I write in reference to Damien McElroy’s opinion piece Germany's military investment is historic, but is it far-sighted? (June 6): as in-depth and true as this article is, it must also be acknowledged that for several generations – and even to this day – the fear of war exists in the German people's DNA. The reason for this is that Germany's actions continue to be put under a microscope, particularly those of the Nazi regime before and during the Second World War. This explanation for why the country is where it is today also deserves mention.

Markus Abbas

We should take cleanliness seriously

It is widely believed that "cleanliness is half of faith”, but it is practised with very little sincerity in so many parts of the world. A case in point is Sukkur, where I live, and which happens to be the third-largest city in the Pakistani province of Sindh. People here are fairly well educated, may of whom are working professionals. And yet, so few seem committed towards keeping their surroundings clean. I often see people throwing litter on the streets without considering the consequences. This isn’t just the story of my city. We all need to develop a civic sense and learn to be more responsible for our actions, especially if they affect the lives of others.

Rasool Bux, Sukkur, Pakistan