The Taliban's actions will speak louder than their words

With regards to Joshua Longmore's video The Taliban hold first press conference since taking Kabul (August 17): We have to wait and see whether the Taliban has actually changed. It's too soon and there are many unanswered questions; what role would the wider Middle East play in contributing to a stable and prosperous Afghanistan? Where do Russia and China stand vis-a-vis economic ties? It will be interesting to see. The Taliban will probably seek to strengthen ties with Pakistan and possibly Iran. What about India? No doubt this is a complex and fluid situation. But words from the Taliban are one thing, action is another.

Randall Mohammed, Dubai

If history is anything to go by, the Afghan women will be the worst sufferers of the new Taliban regime.

Narain Lodha, Jaipur, India

The staff at aid agencies on the ground in Afghanistan have shown remarkable courage. Hats off to them for trying their best to deal with such a desperate situation.

Koenraad Ghys, Brussels, Belgium

I feel terrible for all the Afghan civilians who lost their lives fighting against the Taliban. Now it seems things will be back to how they were in the '90s.

Saima Anwar, Karachi, Pakistan

Cheesemakers from Damascus making Syrians proud

With reference to Nicky Harley's article Syrian cheesemaker who escaped Damascus bombing gains royal approval in the UK (August 18): this is so good to read. We are proud of you, Razan and Raghid.

Lynn Barbar, Damascus, Syria

A new life for Afghans

With reference to Layla Maghribi's article Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini tells US: 'keep your borders open' (August 17): Afghans escaping to the US to safeguard their interests and their future is logical. Many Afghans might also like come to India.

After two decades of struggle and infrastructure developments made by the Afghan government, that the Taliban so easily captured the capital was not anticipated.

But the Taliban have said women can work, within the framework of Sharia law. Past experiences with them though are enough to cast doubts.

Will the international community accept the new regime and even hope to establish diplomatic ties? Already many people have left out of fear for their lives. Hanging on to the underside of aircraft just shows the intensity of fear and trauma witnessed and remembered even two decades ago. The world is praying for the innocent people of Afghan and for their future. It might take a miracle.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

