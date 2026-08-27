The SDF's dissolution is a historic moment for Syria

On Tuesday, one of Syria's most prominent Kurdish leaders, Mazloum Abdi, announced the end of the Syrian Democratic Forces as an autonomous military entity, fulfilling an agreement to integrate tens of thousands of its fighters into the institutions of the Syrian state.

The dissolution of the US-backed coalition is a moment of historic significance for Syria. For a country emerging from decades of misrule, international isolation and civil war, this is an important step on the long road towards building the state institutions and strengthening the state – something Syrians have lacked for far too long.

The SDF was formed in 2015, at the height of the civil war in Syria, and, with American backing, became one of the most powerful forces in the country’s north and east. Its dissolution represents a major moment for Syria’s 2.5 million Kurds, many of whom had long-held aspirations for self-rule, and perhaps eventually, independence.

This makes Mr Abdi’s decision creditable.

Syria’s Kurds have endured decades of discrimination, including the denial of citizenship to many and restrictions over the use and teaching of their language. The mistrust that their unequal relationship with Damascus engendered was profound. Yet the Kurdish leadership has now chosen to subordinate its power to the larger interest of rebuilding a unified Syrian state under one flag.

Quote The Kurdish experience could become a test of Syria’s transformation

This was made possible in large part due to the new Syrian government’s efforts to assuage Kurdish concerns about majoritarian rule, as well as its attempts to integrate the minority group into the new nation-state that it insists it is attempting to build.

Earlier this year, President Ahmad Al Shara issued a decree formally recognising Kurdish as a national language – thereby allowing for it to be taught in schools – and guaranteeing Kurdish national rights and cultural freedoms. He also granted Syrian nationality to previously stateless Kurds.

These measures mark an important departure from the treatment of the Kurds under the Assad regime. But decrees alone do not complete the process of reconciliation. Tangible disagreements remain over a number of issues – including the future of the women’s units among the Kurdish fighters whose desired integration into the national armed forces is facing opposition from within the national government.

Those difficulties should not obscure what has been achieved. The Kurdish experience could become a test of Syria’s transformation. If it progresses along desired lines, it could help pave the way for continued stabilisation of the country.

Mr Abdi has made a historic choice for a united and pluralistic Syria. All those who wield influence and power in the country now needs to make good on the promise that such a Syria can genuinely belong to all its people.