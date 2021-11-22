Cartoon for November 23, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on a looming wave of Covid-19 lockdowns in Europe

The National
Published: November 22nd 2021, 2:16 PM
CovidLockdownAustriaNetherlands
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 23, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 22, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 21, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for November 19, 2021