Being generous with vaccines will benefit rich countries

The World Health Organisation’s decision-making assembly begins today at an inflection point in the pandemic. In this, the second year of the coronavirus crisis, there is little consensus about how to vaccinate richer and poorer countries in tandem.s

Though almost everyone agrees that no one is safe anywhere until everyone is safe everywhere, a bitter row is brewing over who gets what, when and how. Every week, there are calls for affluent countries to share their stash of pre-ordered vaccine doses with low- and middle-income countries and to prioritise the least vaccinated parts of the world over potential booster shots in the autumn for their own people or jabs for younger sections of their populations.

Unicef, the WHO, the IMF and the World Bank have each made a plea for a global vaccination effort that would spread the limited supplies of doses more widely.

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, special envoy for the WHO’s Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator for equitable vaccine access, suggests that sharing demonstrates good global citizenship. “If the choice is vaccinating young people in Austria or Germany or Sweden, and vaccinating health workers in Africa (the latter should have) higher priority,” he says.

Another former prime minister, Britain's Gordon Brown, is urging the forthcoming G7 summit of leading industrial nations to underwrite the costs of producing and supplying vaccines to immunise poorer parts of the world, especially Africa.

It will not be charity, he argues, but an act of self-protection, because arresting the spread of the disease will prevent the virus from mutating and threatening the economic and psychological recovery of rich countries and their carefully vaccinated people.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

All of this is true. The blistering pace of vaccination in the US and UK may be a singular triumph for those countries. Nearly half their populations have already received at least one dose, but what of sub-Saharan Africa, where little more than 1 per cent is protected from Covid-19?

As of May 23, Our World in Data, the international tracker that’s updated with official figures every day, showed 1.65 billion vaccinations worldwide, with the bulk of them in Asia (854.24 million), North America (340.83 million) and Europe (319.77 million).

Africa, a continent of 1.2 billion people, had vaccinated just 27.16 million, which leaves it stranded between Turkey (27.8 million) and Russia (26.42 million). Clearly, Africa is a long way off from the African Union's (AU) target of vaccinating 300 million people this year, not to speak of the mishandling that led to tens of thousands of vaccine shots being binned in Malawi and South Sudan.

Quote It seemed to make sense for countries like India and South Africa to demand a waiver for Covid-19 vaccine patent

This is a grim situation. As Yale professor and former World Bank Group chief economist Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg recently noted, only universal vaccination can end the cycle of coronavirus misery.

But how to get there? Covax, the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access scheme, planned to make two billion doses available to poorer countries by the end of 2021.

But the initiative, launched last year by the WHO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and paid for by advanced economies, has managed just 68 million doses, or 3.4 per cent of its target.

The shortage will only get worse because Covax was depending on the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, to supply a third of this year’s planned doses. But India’s own spiralling coronavirus crisis has halted shipments for the remainder of 2021.

"I encourage nations to be bold & share over 1 billion doses in 2021 through the @Gavi #COVAX AMC" - can only echo @BillGates call – lower-income countries need urgent doses that current supply can't match. Donations can ensure they aren't left behind. #GlobalHealthSummit

In the circumstances, it seemed to make sense for countries like India and South Africa to demand a waiver for Covid-19 vaccine patents. And for the US administration to declare its support for such a step, in the hope that the global manufacturing and distribution of vaccines can be accelerated. But the proposal has run into problems.

Germany, France and some other European governments are not keen, arguing that patent suspension would stifle future innovation. Pharmaceutical companies are aggrieved. Some experts argue fiercely against abrogating intellectual property protections, saying the basic challenges would remain, notably the need for know-how, technical and human expertise in the manufacture of complex biologic drugs like vaccines for Covid-19. In any case, the head of the World Trade Organisation says a vote on any waiver will not be held until December.

Even the vice-chancellor of Oxford University, which produces one of the first western vaccines with a commercial partner at cost, has said a patent waiver won’t be “a quick fix”. Louise Richardson explained that creating the necessary infrastructure for vaccine production involves profound political, commercial and logistical challenges, which makes it hard to see how a patent-waiver “could increase vaccine supply this year”.

The alternative, Ms Richardson suggests, is for manufacturers to do the same as AstraZeneca – that is, transfer technology and support to sites around the world “and contribute to the development of infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries”.

There are signs of a push along those lines. Last week’s global health summit in Rome, hosted by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Italy’s prime minister Mario Drasghi, promised to boost Africa’s capacity to manufacture vaccines. This would complement an AU goal to supply 60 per cent of Africa’s routine vaccine needs from within the continent by 2040. It currently stands at just 1 per cent.

This is good news. South Africa has already produced its first batch of Johnson & Johnson doses for the coronavirus. In Senegal, the Institut Pasteur is working with France and the European Investment Bank to produce 300 million vaccines a year for Covid-19 from 2022. Algeria will make the Russian Sputnik vaccine from September. Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco already have experience making vaccines for yellow fever, tetanus and cholera. Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia also have potential. Rwanda is trying to get two mRNA vaccine manufacturers to set up in the country.

The business case for such infrastructural investment is simple and goes beyond the pandemic. Childhood vaccines will always be needed, as will those for yellow fever, chikungunya, dengue and Zika.

Africa has much going for it, not least the new continent wide free-trade area, which came into force this year, creating a huge single market for vaccines.

That said, Africa too will need to do its bit. It has been many years since an African Medicines Agency was proposed as a regulatory and certifying authority for the continent but a treaty to establish this has not yet been ratified.

The pandemic’s human and economic costs on poorer parts of the world are immense but with effort on all sides, it may also force through long overdue change.

Rashmee Roshan Lall is a columnist for The National

The stats and facts 1.9 million women are at risk of developing cervical cancer in the UAE 80% of people, females and males, will get human papillomavirus (HPV) once in their lifetime Out of more than 100 types of HPV, 14 strains are cancer-causing 99.9% of cervical cancers are caused by the virus A five-year survival rate of close to 96% can be achieved with regular screenings for cervical cancer detection Women aged 25 to 29 should get a Pap smear every three years Women aged 30 to 65 should do a Pap smear and HPV test every five years Children aged 13 and above should get the HPV vaccine

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Atalanta v Juventus (6pm) AC Milan v Napoli (9pm) Torino v Inter Milan (11.45pm) Sunday Bologna v Parma (3.30pm) Sassuolo v Lazio (6pm) Roma v Brescia (6pm) Verona v Fiorentina (6pm) Sampdoria v Udinese (9pm) Lecce v Cagliari (11.45pm) Monday SPAL v Genoa (11.45pm)

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

THE BIO Favourite holiday destination: Whenever I have any free time I always go back to see my family in Caltra, Galway, it’s the only place I can properly relax. Favourite film: The Way, starring Martin Sheen. It’s about the Camino de Santiago walk from France to Spain. Personal motto: If something’s meant for you it won’t pass you by.

