Why building better cities makes good business sense

Abu Dhabi is growing, and the signs are easy to see. New homes, roads and businesses are taking shape across the emirate. The important question is whether this development also makes everyday life better for the people who live here. They want a safe home, a reasonable journey to work, good schools and healthcare, and parks and shops close by. These things make daily life easier, but they also make good economic sense.

For many years, cities competed for business by promoting their infrastructure, such as airports, roads, ports and office space. All of that still matters, but companies now look at something else as well. They ask whether people will want to move to a city, whether their families will be happy there and whether they will choose to stay.

This is important because losing good staff is expensive. Businesses must recruit again, train new people and rebuild knowledge within their teams. A city that offers a good quality of life helps employers to retain talented people for longer. It also gives investors more confidence that they can find the workers they need.

There are benefits for the wider economy too. When people settle in a city, they rent or buy homes, shop at local businesses and take part in community life. They are more likely to plan for the future and spend their money locally. Over time, that creates stronger neighbourhoods and a more stable economy.

Good city planning can also give people something valuable that is often overlooked. It can give them back time. A shorter and more reliable journey to work means less time in traffic, while a school, clinic or shop nearby means fewer long trips. Public infrastructure such as a shaded walking path or local park makes it easier to be active and spend time with family and neighbours.

Abu Dhabi is putting this thinking into practice. Since its Liveability Strategy began in 2023, more communities now have more of the services and facilities that people need close to home. More than 60 projects worth Dh12 billion ($3.26 billion) supported that progress, as part of a broader programme valued at Dh42 billion. They include more than 200 parks and sports courts, 24 schools, 21 mosques, 28 community majlises and more than 20 shops and other retail facilities. Abu Dhabi has also added nearly 120 kilometres of walking paths and 283 kilometres of cycling tracks.

That work is now moving into Phase Two of Abu Dhabi’s Liveability Strategy, with a greater focus on how well facilities operate and serve their communities. Resident feedback and information on completed infrastructure will help to guide investment towards local needs, ensuring that the value of these projects is judged by the difference that they make to everyday life.

Transport is another good example. In March this year, two bridges opened between Al Reem Island and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Highway. They can carry up to 7,200 vehicles an hour and are expected to cut busy-hour journeys by 15 minutes. That is an important saving that matters to those commuting to work, making a delivery or taking a child to school. It also helps businesses, because delays cost time and money.

Housing must also keep pace as the economy grows. Last year, Abu Dhabi approved plans for nearly 190,000 homes as part of a wider development of close to 75 million square metres which also included industrial areas, data centres, advanced factories and almost 5,000 hotel rooms. This balance between residential, industrial and commercial development is important because new jobs need homes, roads, schools and services around them. Growth works best when all of these are planned together.

Clear and quick government services also help. The Binaa platform uses technology to make building permit approvals faster and simpler, which can reduce waiting, repeated paperwork and unnecessary cost for homeowners, architects and builders. It means good projects can move ahead sooner while safety checks remain in place.

Quote A city that makes everyday life easier is more likely to keep the people and businesses that help its economy grow

Unfortunately, none of this means that every city challenge can be solved at once. Cities grow and people’s needs change over time, but the important point is to plan around everyday life, listen to communities and keep improving the places where people live.

This will be at the heart of LiveX 2026, the first Liveability and Investment Exhibition, which will take place at the Adnec Centre Abu Dhabi from 29 September to 1 October. It will bring together government leaders, investors, planners, developers and experts from around the world. LiveX will show how Abu Dhabi is connecting liveability with investment through the projects, policies and partnerships already shaping daily life across the emirate.

The most competitive cities of the next decade will not be defined by growth alone, but by whether that growth makes daily life work for residents, visitors and businesses. When people can rely on suitable housing, efficient transport and neighbourhoods that meet their families’ needs, they are more likely to stay. Businesses can retain talent, and investors can plan with greater confidence.

Put simply, a city that makes everyday life easier is more likely to keep the people and businesses that help its economy grow. That is why continuing to improve everyday life in Abu Dhabi is also an investment in its future.