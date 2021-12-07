Cartoon for December 8, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the Vienna nuclear talks

The National
Published: December 7th 2021, 2:00 PM
COMMENT LATEST
CARTOON
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 8, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 7, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 6, 2021
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 5, 2021