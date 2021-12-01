Cartoon for December 1, 2021

Our cartoonist's take on the resumption of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna

The National
Published: November 30th 2021, 2:00 PM
IranJcpoaDiplomacy
An image that illustrates this article Cartoon for December 1, 2021
