The UAE's necessary aid to Gaza

With reference to the report How the UAE is helping people in Gaza – in numbers (April 9): that's a great effort. Nothing can be better than a ceasefire and ending the killings, but it is still worthwhile to send aid on such a large scale. Good to read about the water desalination plants being set up and the bakeries to ease famine conditions. The hundred doctors and lab technicians and a floating hospital are all very necessary. Any help is good at this stage. People across the world are praying for the misery in Gaza to end.

Reshma Khan, Abu Dhabi

A chief minister in jail

With regard to Taniya Dutta's report Delhi leader Arvind Kejriwal to stay in jail after losing appeal over arrest (April 9): it's been a dramatic few weeks for the chief minister of Delhi and his Aam Aadmi Party that came to power with promises of no corruption, and development for the people of Delhi, and by providing free electricity. However, now the Delhi High Court has rejected Mr Kejriwal's plea and admitted that charges against him by the Enforcement Directorate have merit. Despite this verdict, he is going to appeal in the Supreme Court, which is the highest court in the land. We will have to wait and see whether or not he succeeds, and if he's granted bail before India's general election.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Non-stop flight on a leisure airline?

With regard to Hayley Skirka's report Travel Unpacked: All-business class airline takes flight and 101 things to do in Abu Dhabi (April 11): I found Hayley Skirka’s article about upstart airline Beond to be of interest. However, I found a line in it could be misconstrued: “Currently, Beond flies from Munich, Zurich and Riyadh to the Indian Ocean holiday haven.” As presently constituted, the airline’s small fleet of A319 and A321 aircraft do not have the range to fly to Male from Munich or Zurich, and it is not clear that they intend to fly Riyadh to Male non-stop, or rather route passengers through their Dubai hub. Passengers from Europe to Maldives should be aware that flights could involve re-fuelling stops and may not be “non-stop”. It is an important distinction in my opinion.

Mark Skoning, Dubai

A voice for the Palestinian people

With regards to the article UAE envoy to UN Lana Nusseibeh awarded Shield of Palestine (April 10): Ms Nussiebeh has been an outstanding voice for the great people of Palestine and a star ambassador for the UAE. Wishing her every success.

Shahameen Jehan, Abu Dhabi