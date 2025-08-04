“Where were you on August 4?”

One question, six words, that are enough to make the colour drain from any Lebanese person's face and bring a rush of catastrophic and chaotic scenes to mind.

Five years ago today, the lives of many changed forever. A devastating blast, described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in recent history, rocked the heart of Beirut. It killed more than 220 people, injured thousands and scarred an entire population.

Those who were in the capital recall blood on the streets, screams and sirens cutting through the air, as well as fear and panic suffocating the city. Some who survived did so by chance, courtesy of Covid-19 lockdown measures and last-minute cancelled plans. But for those who lost a loved one, it has been five years of seeking justice and answers, to no avail.

The National has marked half a decade since the explosion – that continues to cast a long shadow over Lebanon – with a series of stories and reports looking at the aftermath of the blast from many perspectives.

From the human toll and the families left with no closure to the economic price and renewed hope for justice from Lebanon's new government, our team of correspondents have put together a package to commemorate a tragic day. This newsletter brings you the best of our coverage.

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage to the silos in Beirut port following the blast on August 4, 2020. Reuters

Special reportFive years after the port blast, Beirut's wounds remain unhealed

Beirut port seen through smashed windows at St George Hospital. The August 4, 2020 explosion killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and upended lives. Photo: Getty Images

'No accountability' for Beirut port blast as businesses reopen after self-funded rebuild

Damaged apartment buildings and the ruins of a silo at Beirut's port. Getty Images.

Beyond the HeadlinesWhy is justice so delayed in Beirut port explosion?

A statue called 'Life from Rubble' created by artist Hayat Al Nazer is displayed in front of a destroyed building at Beirut port on the anniversary of the explosion. Picture Alliance via Getty Images

No closure for Beirut blast trauma survivors without justice

Grace Dergham draped in a Lebanese flag in Downtown Beirut in a public protest in 2019

'I always think of moving back': Lebanese expats who left their hearts in Beirut

02 August 2023, Lebanon, Beirut: A few columns of the destroyed wheat silos of Beirut port are still standing three years after the massive blast that killed more than 200 people and wounded more than 6,000. The grim anniversary on 4 August comes amid an unprecedented economic and financial meltdown and a political stalemate that has kept the country without a functioning government for a full year. Photo: Marwan Naamani/dpa (Photo by Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)

WatchVideo: Five years since Beirut's port explosion

Saint George Hospital stands rebuilt as Beirut marks port blast anniversary. The hospital before the Beirut port blast. Photo: Saint George Hospital University Medical Center

Restored Saint George Hospital stands tall as Beirut marks port blast anniversary

The Beirut port is seen through a smashed window as a man takes a break from cleaning debris from the heavily damaged St George Hospital on August 13, 2020. Getty Images

ColumnI was there during the Beirut port blast - and my life has never been the same since

Parts of Beirut Port have had to be rebuilt following the explosion five years ago. Getty Images

The new safety measures now in place at Beirut Port, five years on from explosion

Protesters carrying Lebanese flags on the third anniversary of the Beirut port blast, in 2023. Getty Images

CommentCan Lebanon's new government finally achieve justice for Beirut blast victims?

