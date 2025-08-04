“Where were you on August 4?”
One question, six words, that are enough to make the colour drain from any Lebanese person's face and bring a rush of catastrophic and chaotic scenes to mind.
Five years ago today, the lives of many changed forever. A devastating blast, described as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in recent history, rocked the heart of Beirut. It killed more than 220 people, injured thousands and scarred an entire population.
Those who were in the capital recall blood on the streets, screams and sirens cutting through the air, as well as fear and panic suffocating the city. Some who survived did so by chance, courtesy of Covid-19 lockdown measures and last-minute cancelled plans. But for those who lost a loved one, it has been five years of seeking justice and answers, to no avail.
The National has marked half a decade since the explosion – that continues to cast a long shadow over Lebanon – with a series of stories and reports looking at the aftermath of the blast from many perspectives.
From the human toll and the families left with no closure to the economic price and renewed hope for justice from Lebanon's new government, our team of correspondents have put together a package to commemorate a tragic day. This newsletter brings you the best of our coverage.
Also, you can join our correspondents who were in Beirut when the explosion happened for a live Q&A today to discuss the aftermath and progress of the investigation. Register here
