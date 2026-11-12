US soldier appears to admonish Pentagon chief Hegseth's group at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

A US Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier appeared to rebuke Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's delegation on Wednesday after laughter could be heard as they climbed the steps of the solemn site, according to a video of the incident.
Mr Hegseth, his wife and senior aides could be seen taking pictures and speaking to each other on the steps of the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day event.
Immediately after the laughter, the sentinel moved toward the group and, from a distance, shouted toward them: "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."
Sitting at the heart of Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a sacred site and the grave of three unknown American service members, including one from the First World War. It is widely known as a place for mourning and for reflection on military service, and sentinels guard the site 24 hours a day.
Asked about the incident, which was first reported by CNN, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement to Reuters: "The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured —and will always honour — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe."
"While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum," Mr Parnell said.
Mr Hegseth, a former Army National Guard soldier who served in Iraq, prevailed this week after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican politician's effort to impeach him.