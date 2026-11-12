A US Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the ​Unknown ​Soldier appeared to ​rebuke Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's delegation ⁠on Wednesday after laughter could be heard ⁠as they climbed the steps of ​the solemn site, according to a video of the incident.

Mr Hegseth, his wife and ⁠senior aides could be seen taking pictures and speaking to each other on the steps of the memorial at Arlington National Cemetery following a Veterans Day ⁠event.

Immediately after the laughter, the sentinel moved toward the group and, ​from ⁠a distance, shouted toward ‌them: "All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times."

Sitting ​at the heart of Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a sacred site and the grave of three unknown American service members, including one from the First World War. It is widely known as a place for mourning and for reflection on military service, and sentinels guard the site 24 hours a day.

Asked about the incident, which was first reported by CNN, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement to Reuters: "The Secretary and the entire Department have always honoured —and will always honour — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to ​keep America safe."

"While commemorating this solemn day, ‌a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded ⁠everyone to maintain decorum," Mr Parnell said.

Mr Hegseth, ​a former Army National Guard soldier who served in Iraq, ​prevailed this ‌week after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican politician's effort to ⁠impeach him.