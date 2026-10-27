US and Cuban envoys in shouting match during UN embargo debate

Washington’s UN envoy Mike Waltz and Cuba’s Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, clashed on Tuesday during a General Assembly debate on the US's decades-old embargo against Cuba.

The 193-member body was debating a resolution calling for an end to the US trade embargo on the island.

The confrontation began when Mr Waltz accused Cuba’s government of enriching its political elite while ordinary Cubans endured food shortages, power cuts and economic hardship.

Mr Parrilla repeatedly interrupted the speech, demanding that the American be called to order for what he described as offensive remarks against the Cuban government and its people.

As tension rose, Mr Waltz demanded that members of the Cuban delegation move away from the podium.

“I’m the representative of the United States of America. Back up,” Mr Waltz shouted. “This isn’t Havana. You’re not going to intimidate me.”

The President of the UN General Assembly, Khalilur Rahman, temporarily suspended proceedings and then allowed Mr Parrilla to raise a point of order.

Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, shouts at US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz during the debate. EPA Show caption: Cuba's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla…

Mr Parrilla accused Mr Waltz of lying and violating the dignity of the assembly.

“I request you to call to order the Permanent Representative of the United States, who is not only lying grossly, but is beneath the dignity of this forum and member states,” he said. “He is offending the dignity of the people and government of Cuba.”

The "point of order", under Rule 71 of the UN, permits a representative of a member state to speak at any time, and the president of the General Assembly has to rule on it immediately.

Mr Parrilla interrupted again as Mr Waltz displayed photographs that, he said, showed the lavish lifestyles of Cuba’s ruling elite.

The UN General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly almost every year since 1992 to call for an end to the US embargo on Cuba, which has been in place for more than 60 years.

The resolution is non-binding, and only the US Congress can lift the embargo.

Since the start of this year, the administration of President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Havana by restricting oil shipments and threatening to impose tariffs on countries that supply Cuba with fuel. The measures have worsened shortages of basic goods and led to power cuts across the island.

Washington has repeatedly blamed Cuba’s economic troubles on the country’s communist government rather than the US embargo, while pushing for a change in leadership in Havana.