US revokes visa for former Iraqi finance minister and puts her on terrorism watchlist

The US State Department on Friday said it had revoked the visa of former Iraqi finance minister Taif Sami Mohammed after she was placed on the FBI's terrorism watchlist.

In a statement, the State Department said she is no longer present in the US. No additional details were provided about when or why she was put on the watchlist.

Ms Mohammed left her post as finance minister last month, having served since 2022. Her visa revocation marks a stunning turnaround in her relations with the US.

During the Biden administration, the State Department called Ms Mohammed a "front-line leader against corrupt practices" who is known as the “Iron Woman.”

In 2022, she was given the International Woman of Courage Award by then-secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Jill Biden.

"A political independent, Ms Mohammed has been integral in preventing and deterring budget corruption in Iraq," the State Department said at the time.

"Under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, suspected terrorists will never be allowed to remain in the United States," the State Department said.