Two stabbed in 'hateful' attacks in Manhattan, says New York mayor Mamdani

Two people were stabbed in separate attacks in New York City's Manhattan on Thursday in incidents that police are investigating as possible hate crimes, according to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Police have arrested a single suspect, identified as Raul Morales, in connection with both stabbings on the Upper West Side. According to victim and witness statements, the suspect shouted “Allahu akbar” during each assault, Mr Mamdani said.

The victims, an Asian man and a Jewish man, both survived.

“I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition,” wrote Mr Mamdani on X. “The NYPD responded immediately and arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults – and I am grateful to the officers for their swift response.”

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said detectives were working to establish a motive. An initial NYPD investigation suggests mental health may have been a factor, while the attacks are also being evaluated as possible hate crimes, she added.

“At this time, there is no known link between Morales and either of the victims, nor between the victims and each other,” Ms Tisch said.

Mr Mamdani described the stabbings as “horrifying”, adding that “these hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city”.