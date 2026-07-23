US widens reward offer for information on company aiding Iran's missile programme

The US State Department on Thursday widened a reward offer for information about an Iranian company accused of helping to procure materials for the country's missile programme.

In October, the State Department's Reward for Justice programme said it was offering up to $15 million and possible relocation to the US in return for information about the financial activities of Beh Joule Pars, or BJP, and two of its executives.

"BJP plays an important role in Iranian missile production, helping to procure sensitive materiel to Iran’s weapons industry," Rewards for Justice said in a statement.

On Thursday, two more BJP employees were added to that reward offer: technical manager Behrooz Derakhshandeh and trade and procurement officer Sara Nemati.

"This reward offer is part of a broader effort to solicit information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," the statement read.

Since it was established in 1984, Rewards for Justice has paid more than $250 million to more than 125 people worldwide whose information helped address threats to US national security.