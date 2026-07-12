US Senator Lindsey Graham dead at 71 after sudden illness

Lindsey Graham, the US Republican senator, has died after a sudden and brief illness. He was 71.

His office confirmed his passing in a statement on Sunday.

The South Carolina politician was a hardline critic of Iran and was a frequent visitor to the Gulf states. He was further known for his staunch support for Israel.

Graham was at the Nato summit in Ankara last week, where a combative US President Trump sought to ensure that members significantly upped their own spending on defence to 5 per cent of GDP.

He posed for a picture alongside Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara and Ambassador Tom Barrack.

From there, he flew to Kyiv where he was pictured with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 10. His office did not state where he died.