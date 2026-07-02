Trump to take centre stage at America’s 250th birthday celebration

US President Donald Trump is set to headline America’s 250th anniversary celebrations in Washington on Saturday by delivering a “Salute to America” speech on the National Mall.

The Fourth of July is typically a festive and unifying moment in the US, marked by fireworks, parades, barbecues and a sea of red, white and blue flags.

This year, however, Mr Trump has placed himself at the centre of the semiquincentennial celebrations, at least in the nation’s capital.

He has promised the biggest fireworks display ever, along with military fly-pasts and air shows.

Not everyone is happy about how the big day is set to pan out, with many in Democrat-heavy Washington seeing an unnecessarily partisan twist on celebrations.

“This was supposed to be this big national event, a big celebration for everybody, and yet there’s this immense awkwardness about it,” said Paul Poast, an associate professor at the University of Chicago. "You have President Trump trying to make these celebrations much more about him."

Last month, Mr Trump announced that he would deliver “the most spectacular Trump rally of them all” on the National Mall after several performers scheduled to appear withdrew because of the event’s association with him.

A design for the new Trump-themed commemorative US passport is displayed on the National Mall. Getty Images via AFP Info

The anniversary celebration is the latest in a series of attempts by Mr Trump to put his imprint on Washington and beyond. He has attached his name to projects, government buildings and passports.

The milestone celebration has been years in the making. Congress began preparations for the 250th anniversary a decade ago by establishing a bipartisan commission, America250.

America250 is hosting a separate celebration in Los Angeles featuring performances by Queen Latifah, Chaka Khan and the Smashing Pumpkins.

Shortly after returning to office, Mr Trump signed an executive order creating Freedom 250, a parallel task force overseeing events in Washington.

Its centrepiece is the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, featuring a Ferris wheel and booths representing each of the 50 states, although at least nine states declined to take part.

Few spectators attended a July 1 showing of beef cattle at a rodeo ground erected at the Great American State Fair site in Washington. Thomas Watkins / The National Info

Rather than focusing on America’s contributions to global culture, technology and industry, much of the fair’s messages centre on Christianity and patriotism.

Some displays also feature images of Mr Trump, in an approach that has drawn criticism in the nation's capital.

With temperatures exceeding 35°C, humidity high and little shade, the fair has been sparsely attended, prompting scrutiny and mockery on social media.

An empty booth for Hawaii at the Great American State Fair in Washington on July 1. Thomas Watkins / The National Info

America's big birthday comes as citizens increasingly express concerns about their economic prospects and the country’s direction.

A recent Gallup survey found that only one third of Americans are “extremely proud” to be American, the lowest level recorded in the poll’s 25-year history.

Only 21 per cent said they were satisfied with the direction of the country, while nearly 60 per cent said they were pessimistic about the "American Dream".

“Americans haven’t stopped loving their country. They’ve stopped pretending the deal is working,” said Thom Hartmann, a progressive political commentator.

“The American Dream isn’t dead – millions of people just can’t afford the price of admission any more.”

Economic anxiety has also been compounded by dissatisfaction with several of Mr Trump’s policies, including his handling of immigration and the war with Iran.

Parts of the Great American State Fair were empty on July 1. Thomas Watkins / The National Info

Recent polling has shown the President’s approval rating hovering above 30 per cent, with only about a third of Americans approving of his handling of Iran after the conflict pushed fuel and food prices even higher.

The slump comes at a critical time for Mr Trump, whose Republican Party is seeking to preserve its congressional majorities in November’s midterm elections.

He returned to office promising to tackle inflation and high prices, which he blamed on the policies of his predecessor, Joe Biden. He also campaigned on an “America First” platform that pledged to avoid costly foreign conflicts and reduce overseas commitments.

For Mr Poast, the uncertainty and divisions surrounding this year’s anniversary have echoes of America’s bicentennial celebrations 50 years ago.

The country was then dealing with the aftermath of the Vietnam War, the oil crisis, the fallout from Richard Nixon’s resignation and deep political divisions surrounding president Gerald Ford’s pardon for Nixon and his election battle with Jimmy Carter.

“Two hundred and fifty should be the great unifying event, and it just doesn’t feel like it is,” Mr Poast said. “But the reality is, I’m not too sure the extent to which people also felt that way in 1976.”

Still, some fair-goers on the National Mall seemed happy with the event and were excited for Saturday's fireworks display.

"It's very festive, seeing a lot of people all dressed up and patriotic," said Carrie, who had travelled to Washington from Indiana to celebrate July 4.

"It's beautiful ... just soaking up the American culture and patriotism and ambiance."

Thomas Watkins contributed to this report from Washington.