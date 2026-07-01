Folk legend John Denver's 1970s hit Take Me Home, Country Roads has been adopted as a theme song for new generations of Americans at this year's football World Cup.

Written in 1971 with songwriting duo Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert, the classic is blaring throughout stadiums as Team US continue their footballing odyssey.

The team, who play Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday night, chose the song when Fifa asked them for an anthem to be used during the football tournament.

The famous song's lyrics have echoed across packed stadiums after US victories.

“The song, which is already something of a streaming perennial, has become even more of a favourite than usual on digital service providers,” an analysis from Billboard read.

It said the song was streamed nearly 1.7 million times in the days after the US win over Australia, “up 20 per cent” on the previous week.

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Take Me Home, Country Roads is one of the songs most associated with Denver, who died in a 1997 plane crash. But unlike several other hits, it failed to reach the No 1 slot after its release.

Subsequent Denver songs including Annie’s Song and Thank God I’m A Country Boy hit the top spot in the US and beyond.

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It is not the first time Denver’s music has been prominently featured at a global sporting event.

In 1984, when his commercial popularity was starting to wane, Denver wrote To the Gold and Beyond, which was used for US TV network ABC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics held in what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina.