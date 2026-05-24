Members of several law enforcement agencies stand at a perimeter around the scene of a shooting near the White House. EPA
Members of several law enforcement agencies stand at a perimeter around the scene of a shooting near the White House. EPA
Members of several law enforcement agencies stand at a perimeter around the scene of a shooting near the White House. EPA
Members of several law enforcement agencies stand at a perimeter around the scene of a shooting near the White House. EPA

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US

Gunman killed after opening fire near White House

Suspected gunman was identified as ​an emotionally disturbed person

Reuters

May 24, 2026

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A gunman ⁠who fired at a White House ​checkpoint was shot by officers and died after being ⁠taken to the hospital on Saturday evening, the Secret Service said.

The man approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania ⁠Avenue near the White House, pulled a gun ​out ⁠of his bag and ‌started shooting at officers, according to a ​Secret Service statement sent to Reuters. Officers returned fire and shot the suspect, the agency said.

A bystander was struck by gunfire, the statement said, but it did not make clear how badly the person was hurt. Another Secret Service statement, cited by multiple news outlets, said it was not clear whether the bystander was hit when the gunman began shooting or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire.

The suspected gunman was identified as ​an emotionally disturbed person, a law ‌enforcement official told ⁠Reuters, adding that a "stay-away order" ​had been issued to him previously.

No law enforcement ​personnel ‌were injured, the Secret Service said, adding that US President Donald ⁠Trump was at the White House during the ⁠incident.

The shooting comes nearly a month after a gunman fired shots inside the hotel hosting the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, prompting Mr Trump and other officials ​to be rushed out.

Updated: May 24, 2026, 4:27 AM
White House

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