US Justice Department drops criminal probe into Jerome Powell

The US Department of Justice has dropped its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, clearing the way for US President Donald Trump's nomination of Kevin Warsh to replace him next month.

The investigation into Mr Powell focused on testimony he provided to Congress last year about cost overruns at the Federal Reserve's renovation project.

Jeanine Pirro, US attorney general for the District of Columbia, announced the decision to drop the investigation into Mr Powell on X.

Ms Pirro said she asked the Fed’s inspector general, an internal watchdog, to scrutinise the building cost overruns. “Accordingly, I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry,” she said.

The announcement is expected to pave the way for Mr Warsh, who served on the Federal Reserve's board of governors during the global financial crisis, to succeed Mr Powell as the central bank's chair when Mr Powell's term expires next month.

Mr Powell has described the criminal investigation as a politically motivated attempt to pressure the Fed into lowering interest rates. He has not yet said if he intends to serve his remaining two years as a governor on the Fed board.