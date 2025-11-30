Ukrainian delegation meets Trump officials in Florida

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday held talks with a Ukrainian delegation, as the administration of President Donald Trump pushes to end Russia's war on its neighbour on terms critics say are too accommodating to Moscow.

In brief remarks before the meeting in Florida, Mr Rubio said the "end goal" went beyond ending the fighting. “It’s also about securing an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity," he said.

Washington has put forward a plan to end the more than three-year conflict. The US wants to finalise that with the approval of Moscow and Kyiv.

An initial 28-point proposal – drafted without input from Ukraine's European allies – would have forced Ukraine to withdraw from its eastern Donetsk region and led the US to recognise the Donetsk, Crimea and Lugansk regions as de facto Russian territories. The US pared back the original draft after criticism from Kyiv and Europe, but the current contents remain unclear.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner Mr Trump's son-in-law and adviser, were also to attend Sunday's meeting.

The Ukrainian delegation was led by Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov. As talks began, he said officials were to discuss the future of Ukraine, as well as its security and ways to rebuild the country.

In a post on X, Mr Umerov added that he was in “constant contact” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as the meeting progressed.

“We have clear directives and priorities: safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva,” he said on X.

The Florida talks are expected to build on negotiations a week ago in Geneva between US, Ukrainian and European officials.

