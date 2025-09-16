Trump extends delay on TikTok ban for fourth time as possible deal emerges

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again delayed a US ban on TikTok from taking effect, as a possible deal to save the app in America takes shape.

It is the fourth time since January that Mr Trump has delayed the ban against the Chinese-owned app's use in the US. Congress last year approved a ban unless TikTok's owner ByteDance divested from the popular video-sharing app in America.

Mr Trump on Monday said a deal was in the works and that he would be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The new delay on the ban runs until December 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump said he had “a deal on TikTok” but declined to name the companies involved.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC that the deal was similar to the commercial terms that had been negotiated earlier in the year, and indicated that he believed Mr Trump and Mr Xi would finalise the deal this week.

“This deal wouldn’t be done without proper safeguards for US national security,” Mr Bessent said. “It seems as though we were also able to meet the Chinese interest.”

TikTok’s US operations would be controlled by a group including Oracle, Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Congress banned TikTok last year amid fears that user data could be compromised by Chinese authorities. TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew has repeatedly denied the accusations and insists data is secure.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The team Videographer: Jear Velasquez Photography: Romeo Perez Fashion director: Sarah Maisey Make-up: Gulum Erzincan at Art Factory Models: Meti and Clinton at MMG Video assistant: Zanong Maget Social media: Fatima Al Mahmoud

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

MATCH INFO Hoffenheim v Liverpool

Uefa Champions League play-off, first leg

Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim

Kick-off: Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE)