A Rohingya man carries USAID packages as he transports them to a warehouse at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Reuters
Trump moves to scrap $5bn in approved foreign aid spending

Move to circumvent Congress raises risks of a government shutdown

August 29, 2025

President Donald Trump wants to block nearly $5 billion in foreign aid without getting approval from Congress, which had approved the spending.

The move represents another test for Mr Trump as he works to consolidate power in the White House and circumvent lawmakers. The President notified House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday that he won't be spending $4.9 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid, effectively cutting the budget without going through the legislative branch.

The move, being used for the first time in 50 years, challenges Congress’s spending powers and intensifies an already contentious battle over government funding, which is due to lapse on September 30.

It could increase the chance of a government shutdown and Democrats are sure to seek guarantees Mr Trump will actually spend money lawmakers appropriate in exchange for their votes to keep the government open.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the move “is further proof President Trump and Congressional Republicans are hellbent on rejecting bipartisanship and ‘going it alone’ this fall”.

“If Republicans are insistent on going it alone, Democrats won’t be party to their destruction,” Mr Schumer said in a statement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that funding has been scrapped for programmes violating Mr Trump's “America First” priorities.

“Among items being cancelled are $2.7 million for 'inclusive democracy' programmes in South Africa, $4 million for 'global LGBTQI+ awareness,' and for the 'Global Labour Programme,'” he said.

“None of these programmes are in America’s interest, which is why the President is taking decisive action to put America and Americans first.”

The Trump administration has effectively dismantled USAID, the chief US foreign aid agency, since taking office.

Mr Trump, after taking office for the second time in January, launched a sweeping campaign to downsize or dismantle swathes of the US government.

August 29, 2025
