Police outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on Friday. Bloomberg

US Supreme Court curbs power of judges to block Trump's birthright citizenship order

Policy is part of US President's hardline immigration stance

The National

June 27, 2025

The US Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major victory on Friday by curbing the power of individual federal judges to block executive actions.

The case stems from Mr Trump's order denying birthright citizenship to US-born children of parents who are in the country illegally.

However, the court's 6-3 ruling did not let Mr Trump's policy come into effect immediately and did not address the policy's legality.

The court said nationwide injunctions issued by lower court judges "likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts".

The outcome was a victory for the Republican President, who has complained about individual judges putting up obstacles to his agenda.

But the ruling left open the possibility that the birthright citizenship changes could remain blocked nationwide.

Birthright citizenship automatically makes anyone born in the US an American citizen, including children born to parents in the country illegally. The right was enshrined soon after the Civil War in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

The US is among about 30 countries where birthright citizenship — the principle of jus soli or “right of the soil” — is applied. Most are in the Americas, and Canada and Mexico are among them.

