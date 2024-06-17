Washington Post reporters investigate their own incoming editor

After a shake-up at the Jeff Bezos-owned The Washington Post this month, new chief executive Will Lewis and incoming top editor Robert Winnett are facing questions about their journalistic ethics and practices.

Post reporters published an investigation that revealed Winnett previously used a self-proclaimed “thief”, who allegedly helped to steal a copy of former UK prime minister Tony Blair's memoir for news coverage.

The report came after a weekend story in the The New York Times that said Lewis and Winnett “fraudulently obtained phone and company records in newspaper articles” while he was a business editor at The Sunday Times.

“We cover The Washington Post independently, rigorously and fairly,” a Post representative told Puck, a publication that covers media and entertainment businesses.

The current turmoil at Washington's newspaper of record began this month with the abrupt resignation by its first female executive editor Susan Buzbee, after three years in the position.

Former Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Matt Murray is now in the role through the presidential election.

Lewis, appointed as the Post's chief executive by Mr Bezos last year, announced that Winnett, a current deputy editor at the Telegraph and a veteran of the Sunday Times, would become the top editor after Murray moves to another role.

Reports in the US have voiced concern over the hiring of British journalists to lead top US outlets, including at The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and CNN.

Britain's press is perceived as having practices that could breach ethical codes in the US.

Executive director for the Craig Newmark Centre for Journalism Ethics and Security, Margaret Sullivan, suggested in a Guardian column that “firing Lewis and starting over with another search for a CEO” may be the “cleanest, best move” for Mr Bezos.

The cleanest, best move: Replace Will Lewis as ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ CEO. But if Bezos won’t (it seems unlikely unless another shoe drops), I have 3 recommendations. Among them: Bring back a public editor or ombudsman. My new ⁦@GuardianUS⁩ column https://t.co/9VkHyImHI7 — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) June 12, 2024

NPR reporter David Folkenflik this month wrote that Lewis promised an exclusive interview about the newspaper's future but repeatedly said it would only take place if he agreed to not write about his alleged involvement in a British phone-hacking scandal.

Folkenflik and Post reporters have also claimed that Lewis has suppressed stories, breaking a journalistic tradition that corporate leadership should not interfere or influence editorial decision-making. Lewis has denied this.

The stories in particular were related to allegations that he had a part in covering up criminal practices at Rupert Murdoch's British tabloids. Again, Lewis has denied any wrongdoing.