UK national emergency planning 'out of date, underfunded and untested'

Britain is ill-prepared for national emergencies, without any producers of vital medicines and lacking robust critical supply chains.

Leading experts have told a parliamentary inquiry that the government must stop being “squeamish” about informing the public of the growing threats they face.

A new report has warned that UK resilience planning for an emergency is “out of date, underfunded and untested”.

The House of Lords committee report, titled Are we Ready? Building a culture of Resilience, called for a “radical shift in the mindset of both public and government”.

It argued that the world was “more turbulent and insecure than it has been for decades”, changing the “face of potentially catastrophic risks”.

“We need to move fast to turn things around,” it added.

A warning from the British government's National Cyber Security Centre. EPA Show caption: A warning from the British government's National Cyber Secur…

Government must abandon its reluctance to spell out the potential for a “cascade” of emergencies, ranging from cyber attacks and malicious AI activity to threats posed by the UK’s principal adversaries, Russia and Iran.

“The UK is seriously underprepared for escalating threats and emergencies which risk cascading into each other,” the cross-party National Resilience Committee report stated.

It also called for greater urgency and leadership from the top of government, warning that Britain was “acutely vulnerable” because of its dependence on key suppliers for food, water, medicines and fertiliser.

“A cyber attack can quickly morph into a power cut, then a shutdown of transport, then empty food shelves in the shops,” said Baroness Coussins, the committee chairwoman. “About 95 per cent of the food sold in the UK is sold through only nine retailers.

“The government should stop being squeamish about telling it straight to the public about the kind of threats we face.”

Evidence showed that the public would be reassured, not alarmed, by candid information. “People are more than willing to step up in an emergency but less clear why and how,” she said.

The Merihaka underground emergency shelter for civilians in Helsinki, Finland. Thomas Harding / The National Show caption: The Merihaka underground emergency shelter for civilians in …

Keep it analogue

Preparedness and resilience in the face of major national crises must be normalised and seen as part of everyday life, the report stated.

The committee recommended that plans to switch off digital terrestrial television should be scrapped, alongside efforts to rebuild Britain's domestic manufacturing of vital medicines. It highlighted that the UK no longer has its own antibiotic production capability.

It also recommended providing information booklets for every household, alongside an app modelled on one used in Finland, a country renowned for its resilience planning.

A “coherent UK resilience strategy” needs to be in place within six months, alongside the appointment of a cabinet minister with sole responsibility for resilience and an annual statement on the issue by the prime minister, it said.

The report warned that, while Britain might be prepared for mass flooding or fuel shortages, it was not ready for the “polycrisis” of “multiple emergencies happening simultaneously or cascading into one another”.

Government agencies had to work together to prepare for emergencies, rather than simply respond to them, because “disruption in one part of the chain can quickly have consequences elsewhere”.

Empty refrigerators in Belgium following a cyber attack. AFP Show caption: Empty refrigerators in Belgium following a cyber attack. AFP

Prepare the public

The public expects emergencies to become more frequent and are willing to respond positively, but “have no clear, authoritative information on what they should do to be prepared”, the committee wrote.

“We believe the government must go much further and faster in advancing national resilience.”

The committee said it was “shocked” to discover that Britain imported 80 per cent of the active ingredient for penicillin antibiotics and a large proportion of all other antibiotics from China.

It also questioned why Britain no longer has any domestic antibiotic manufacturing, with the last UK plant having closed down in 2025. “Indeed, there remains only one antibiotic manufacturer in the whole of Europe,” it stated.

It called for the diversification of supply chains for critical strategic products including medicine, food and water.

The report stated that preparedness was far cheaper than dealing with the consequences of a crisis. Recovery from cyber attacks alone already costs the UK £14.7 billion a year.

While trust in central government “is at a low ebb”, Whitehall had already shown it had the right ambition through its Be Ready campaign, which urges people to purchase three days' worth of essential supplies, the report said. But, the committee warned, “before it’s too late” it needed leadership, funding and “the urgency to go with it”.

The report emphasised that building a culture of resilience was “a long-term continuous effort” to ensure everyone understood their responsibility to help to prevent emergencies and their role if one occurred.