Beans, water and radios sell out after UK’s stockpile warning

Supplies of tinned food, bottled water and equipment such as radios and batteries have been running out in the UK since the government issued a message to prepare for shortages.

Online grocer Ocado reported several types of water were unavailable, while items such as beans and soup were also out of stock.

Frozen food seller Iceland said it was “clear consumers have listened to the government’s message”, because the company reported a 40 per cent surge in sales of tinned food in recent days, while supermarket chain Booths reported a similar pattern.

Retailers such as Robert Dyas and Maplin said they had seen an increase in sales of radios, torches and power banks.

"Within hours of the Be Ready announcement we saw people reach for the basics – a torch, a wind-up radio, a power bank. Torch sales nearly quadrupled and radio sales almost doubled in three days," said Ollie Marshall, managing director at Maplin.

Last week, the UK published guidance urging people to “be ready” in the event of a national emergency by stocking up on essentials and signing up for government support.

Authorities advised households to ensure they could be self-sufficient for three days in an emergency. The UK has been facing threats from bad weather, drought and flooding, as well as artificial intelligence and hostile activity from Russia and Iran.

The guidance said households should “take a few simple steps to stay prepared if everyday services are temporarily disrupted”. The online checklist included bottled water and non-perishable foods, as well as hand sanitiser. It also advised people to ensure they had cash and copies of important documents, as well as blankets and warm clothing.

The 'Be Ready' advice was given before Storm Austen and Storm Boelo hit the UK. Getty Images Show caption: The 'Be Ready' advice was given before Storm Austen and Stor…

The announcement was made before two storms hit the UK at the weekend, when sales of such goods typically rise anyway.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the move “brings the UK into line with many of our European peers who also have the three-day message at the heart of their campaign”.

The advice was good news for outdoor equipment stores. Preppers Shop UK said it had seen a 650 per cent increase in sales of "off-grid" items. Its Facebook page includes advice on what could be included in a "grab and go" bag.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting told BBC’s Newsnight it was "encouraging that people are taking practical steps" to be ready for emergencies. "Having a few everyday essentials at home, from tinned food to torches, helps households prepare for disruption, whether that's flooding, power cuts or burst pipes," he added. "We can all play our part in making Britain more resilient."