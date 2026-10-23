Iran sent bomb-making manual as it organised plots in the UK

An Iranian plotter transferred bomb-making instructions to the UK as it sought agents to carry out an atrocity in a major city.

A court heard on Friday that investigators uncovered steps for making a “powder chlorine and rake oil fluid bomb” in a document prepared in Iran. Prosecutors alleged that a terrorism suspect was found to have instructions on his phone for making a home-made bomb to attack Jews in the UK.

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, and Rahman ⁠Salehi, 34, are accused of plotting acts of terrorism at the behest of a regime agent believed to be in Iran. The targets included the Manchester Jewish Museum and Heaton Park synagogue, the scene of a deadly attack a year ago in which two Jewish worshippers were killed.

Mr Ahmadyan, who had a Kurdish Sorani interpreter, and Mr ⁠Salehi, were told they would face trial in June in Manchester, charged with terrorism offences relating to the alleged plot. Both deny the charges.

At a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey in London, prosecutor Lydon Harris told the court that Mr Ahmadyan was asked by a third party to buy components for a home-made bomb around September 8 this year. Ten days later he recruited Mr Salehi to help him. He subsequently purchased various materials online, Mr Harris said.

“On September 20, that being the date of the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur, both defendants were seen by police officers driving around areas of Manchester, taking photographs and video recordings of various areas,” the prosecutor said.

“The Crown’s case is that this was reconnaissance conducted for the purposes of a future attack on the Jewish community in Manchester.” Mr Harris told the court that the “police investigation has revealed Mr Ahmadyan was in contact with a third party who appears to be located in Iran”.

“Analysis of his mobile telephone shows that it contained a file, the title of which, when translated into English, is steps for making a powder chlorine and rake oil fluid bomb.”

Both suspects were interviewed by police and Mr Salehi denied any involvement in a terrorist plot, said Mr Harris. He said that Mr Ahmadyan made no comment on the questions he was asked.

At a previous hearing, the court was told both suspects had come to Britain from Europe in small boats. Mr Salehi had arrived in 2020 and had been granted asylum, while Mr Ahmadyan came in 2023 and his asylum claim was still outstanding.