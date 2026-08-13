Passengers clamber out of train carriage after derailment in England

A train has derailed on the south coast of England on the hottest day of the year, leaving several carriages on their side.

Two people were seriously injured in the derailment, ⁠near Lewes railway ​station.

Pictures of ​the scene on social media showed three carriages lying on their side after the incident, which occurred about 72km south of London. Passengers had to scramble out of the carriages, with some standing on top of the overturned carriages while others were seen sitting at the side of the tracks.

The images also appeared to show warped tracks. The UK recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Thursday, with temperatures exceeding 38°C, during the fifth heatwave of the summer.

The train had been travelling from London Victoria station to Eastbourne.

Passengers climb out of a train which derailed in Sussex, England. Photo: Laura Arnold / X Show caption: Passengers climb out of a train which derailed in Sussex, En…

Several train operators had warned against travel on Thursday due to likely disruptions caused by the heat.

Network Rail confirmed the derailment happened at 3.54pm and strongly advised people not to attempt to travel in the area due to delays or cancellations to other services. Passengers attempting to reach Gatwick Airport were likely to be affected. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch said its officers were on their way to the scene.

James MacCleary, the Lewes MP, said concerns had been raised recently about the condition of tracks in the area.

He told Times Radio: “I had a meeting literally last week with [Greater Thameslink Railway], who are the parent company of Southern Rail, and we did discuss the track and the fact that it has been a bit bumpier in recent months, which is possibly a result of the incredibly hot weather we've had recently.”

Former Lewes MP Norman Baker said the impact of the heat on the tracks would be part of any investigation.

“They’ll want to make sure that the railways are completely safe before any trains are allowed back on them and if it has been the case — that the rails have buckled — that will take considerably longer to repair,” he told the programme.

The Transport ‌Minister, Heidi ⁠Alexander, said ​in a post ​on ‌X that she was ⁠deeply concerned by the ⁠incident and said the government was working quickly with the rail industry to ​assist passengers.

Helena Dollimore, the Labour MP for Hastings and Rye in East Sussex, said the derailment was “deeply distressing”.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said there were about 150 people on board the train when it derailed.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that two patients have sustained serious injuries and a further nine patients have sustained less serious injuries.

"Patients have been assessed and treated at the scene, with some transported to local hospitals for further treatment and care.

"A number of passengers who did not require hospital treatment have been taken to a local community centre, where they are being supported by partner agencies."