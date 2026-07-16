UK targets gold trade funding Sudan war in sanctions push

Britain imposed sanctions on both sides of Sudan's civil war on Thursday in a move to starve them of revenue flowing from the booming gold industry.

A statement from the Foreign Office said the gold trade was the engine of Sudan's war economy.

Sudanese women gather for a hot meal in Al Rahmaniyah camp for displaced people after fighting in Al Obeid intensified. AFP Info

“While official gold exports were worth $1.5 billion in 2024 and 2025, the true value of the sector is estimated to be several times higher, with billions of dollars’ worth of gold smuggled out of Sudan each year through illicit channels, helping finance weapons procurement, military operations and the activities of armed groups,” it said.

“These measures target 11 individuals and entities suspected of being linked to the financing, procurement and commercial networks supporting the RSF [Rapid Support Forces] or the SAF [Sudanese Armed Forces] and fuelling Sudan’s conflict.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the UK was particularly seeking to exert pressure on the RSF breakaway paramilitaries as they move on the city of Al Obeid.

“The people of Sudan continue to pay the price for a war fuelled not only by guns and fighters, but by illicit flows of gold and finance to fill the war chests on both sides,” Ms Cooper said. “These sanctions are targeting Sudan’s war economy and they will shine a light on those who seek to profit from these illegal shadow networks.

“As the world watches the deeply alarming build-up around Al Obeid, we continue to call on the RSF to halt their assault. And we are making clear that those enabling atrocities, from the battlefield to the boardroom, will be held accountable.”

G7 foreign ministers ​and EU foreign affairs ⁠chief Kaja Kallas on Wednesday ​urged the parties fighting for control of the city to cease hostilities and action that could lead to atrocities or endanger civilians.

The Foreign Office statement said the gold trade will be a priority theme at the UK’s Illicit Finance Summit, due to take place in London in December 2026.

The summit will bring together governments, civil society and the private sector to build an international coalition to tackle money flows across the globe, including the trade in illicit gold.