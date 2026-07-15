Iranian authorities extend sentence of British prisoner in Evin

The family of a British couple detained in Iran’s Evin prison say the father's sentence has been unexpectedly extended.

Craig Foreman, who was arrested in Iran early last year with his wife Lindsay, was sentenced with no lawyer, no translator and “no chance to defend himself”, his family have said in a statement.

It is believed he was handed the two additional years to his existing 10-year prison sentence because of an interview he gave to British media some months ago.

“We understand he was told he was being taken to see his lawyer but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence. Despite requests, he was allowed no lawyer, no translator and no opportunity to defend himself,” said Joe Bennett, Lindsay’s son, who has been campaigning for the couple’s release.

“He was told the two years had been added because he had spoken to the press. We didn’t think we could be any more shocked at their appalling treatment,” he said.

The Foremans were arrested while on a motorcycle trip through Iran in January last year and were convicted by Iranian courts of espionage. The couple and their family reject these accusations and say they are being held hostage.

The UK Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, condemned the original sentences as “totally unjustifiable” earlier this year. They were barred from calling their families in response to the media interviews they gave and have been on hunger strike since then.

The additional two-year sentence has been added to a complaint submitted by the family’s legal team to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

Haydee Dijkstal, a barrister at 33 Bedford Row Chambers said the complaint “seeks an official finding from the UN on what is already clear – that their ongoing detention in Iran is ‘arbitrary’ under international law, that their rights have been continuously violated while detained, and that they should be immediately released”.

The family is appealing directly to the Iranian authorities “to show mercy and grace, and to allow Lindsay and Craig, who are weakening by the day, to return home to the children and family who are waiting for them”, the statement said.

They also welcomed the announcement of the appointment of Alistair Burt, a former Conservative minister for the Middle East, as envoy for complex consular cases.

An FCDO representative said: “We are urgently following up with the Iranian authorities about the reported increased sentence.”