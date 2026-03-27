Rifts show before Iran opposition conference in London

A London conference for Iranian opposition groups has come under pressure ahead of its two-day event after an armed Kurdish group criticised the event.

The Iran Freedom Congress, which takes place in London this week, will bring together more than 250 Iranian activists, political leaders and academics from the US and Europe.

The conference organisers, led by London-based entrepreneur Majid Zamani, said they invited Iranian political groups from across the board. Police protection and security checks are expected at the event, due to the threat from groups linked to the Iranian regime.

But on Friday the Kurdistan Life Party (PJAK), an armed group that is banned in the US, Iran and Turkey, said it would not be participating in the conference, and claimed that a “hidden hand” had barred the organisation from taking part.

“It was expected that this process would proceed in a transparent, pluralistic, democratic, and free from any imposition,” the party’s foreign affairs wing said.

PJAK’s main objection to the event appears to have been the appointment of a Co-ordination Council for the event, without its participation.

“From the beginning, we were sceptical about this opaque, undemocratic, and unprofessional appointment method, and we shared this concern with the Congress officials. Their response was that this council is in no way a decision-making or executive authority,” the group added.

It claimed that “party representatives were removed from the list of invitees”.

The Co-ordination Council of 29 people is listed on the event’s website, and is composed of prominent Iranian campaigners and academics including representatives of Iran’s ethnic minorities. Many will be speaking in person at the event, alongside other speakers.

Former political prisoners Esmaeil Abdi and Hossein Razzagh are among those speaking, as well as US-based economist Mariam Saeedi. Members of Iran's different ethnic minorities including Balochi, Ahwaz Arabs, Turkics and Kurds will also be attending.

Iran's main Kurdish parties formed a coalition in February, putting aside their political differences to form a united voice for regime change in Iran.

There had been speculation in February that the US was preparing to arm Iranian Kurds in exile in neighbouring Iraq. The reports were strenuously rejected by Iraqi Kurdish officials at the time, who said they would not be drawn into the war.

Last week, the conservative and pro-Israeli think tank Jewish Institute for the National Security of America called for PJAK to be taken off the US terror list given its participation in the new Iranian Kurdish coalition.

“Washington should revisit the 2009 Treasury sanctions on PJAK in light of the changed strategic environment,” the JINSA report wrote.

“Maintaining sanctions on a group that has now embedded itself within a unified democratic coalition, committed to elections and minority rights within a unified Iran... requires a clearer justification than the original 2009 designation provides” the report said.

The Iranian Freedom Congress did not comment on the PJAK’s statement, but its organisers have previously said their aim is to invite all groups and to bring as many diverging voices together.