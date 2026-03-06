Four suspected Iranian spies arrested in London

Four men have been arrested in London on suspicion of spying for Iran, the Metropolitan Police said.

They were detained by counter terrorism detectives on suspicion of "aiding Iran’s intelligence service by spying on locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community", it said.

The one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals were arrested shortly after 1am at addresses in Barnet, Watford and Harrow, as part of a planned operation.

Six other men were arrested at the same address in Harrow on suspicion of assisting an offender. All 10 men were taken into custody.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said the arrests “are part of a long-running investigation and part of our ongoing work to disrupt malign activity where we suspect it".

She added: “We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and, as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”

The arrests and search activity is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London.

The head of UK domestic spy service MI5 said in October that the intensity of Iranian activity against the UK has increased, with more than 20 potentially lethal plots launched last year.

In his annual address, the security agency’s director general Sir Ken McCallum said that there had been the same number of plots over the past 12 months as there had been from January 2022 to last October.

A number of Iranians have been charged this year in connection with plots in the UK, including three charged last month with spying for Tehran’s foreign intelligence service.