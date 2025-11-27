Billionaire businessman robbed of Richard Mille watch by London Lime bike gang

A billionaire Malaysian businessman has urged fellow travellers to avoid wearing expensive watches in London, after he was robbed in the street while returning from the theatre.

Vinod Sekhar, chairman and chief executive of the tech conglomerate Petra Group, revealed he was smothered and punched by a group of men after leaving a performance of Hamilton in Victoria, central London, and driving to his daughter Tara’s apartment, a short distance away near Battersea Power Station. The gang stole his luxury Richard Mille watch during the attack, which left him bruised.

Despite having a black belt in judo, Mr Sekhar, 57, was unable to fight back because of health reasons and medication. But he said his wife, Winny Yeap, behaved like a “lioness”, swinging her bag and shouting at the men in a “fearless and protective” way. He added that the muggers then fled on electric Lime bikes.

Metropolitan Police officers arrived within minutes. Mr Sekhar recounted how one officer told him he had been lucky, because “they would have stabbed you” if he had held on to his watch. He also praised the police for being professional and kind.

Djamel Benadda, 34, appeared in court this week and admitted the robbery, which took place in September. He disputed the value of the watch, saying it was a valueless imitation, rather than a £100,000 ($132,435) genuine article as prosecutors said. He will be sentenced at a later date.

London’s reputation has fallen owing to waves of street robberies, with "Rolex Rippers" stealing watches and other criminals using electric bikes to escape after grabbing phones from people as they pass.

Mr Sekhar, who is a friend of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim, spoke about the attack on Facebook a few days after it took place. He said it was important to share his experience to help warn travellers.

“When you travel – to London or anywhere – be careful," he said. "Don’t wear expensive watches, carry flashy bags, or assume the streets are as safe as they look. And if something like this happens to you, let it go. A watch, a wallet, a phone – these are replaceable. Your life, your loved ones, your friends are not. Be vigilant, be safe and be thankful for things that can’t be stolen.”

He suggested the attack could have happened to anyone. “In the eyes of crime, we are all equal opportunity targets," he added.

Police at the site where Vinod Sekhar was robbed in London. Photo: Vinod Sekhar

He described London and the UK as his second home, but said he was grateful to live in Kuala Lumpur because it is one of the safest, warmest and most vibrant cities in the world. Shortly before Mr Sekhar’s attack, Met Police said targeted operations had led to an 84 per cent drop in the number of robberies and thefts in Battersea and nearby Nine Elms in the previous three months.

As part of the UK Home Office’s Safer Streets summer initiative, phone snatching gang members have been arrested and raids carried out on properties linked to thefts.

One expert told The National that London needed a more visible approach to crime to beat its lawless image, even if it was undeserved. William Walter, managing director of Bridgehead Communications, said the city would benefit from the sort of "zero tolerance" approach enforced by Rudy Giuliani during his time as New York City's mayor in the 1990s.

Last year, the Met Police said about 80,000 mobile phones were stolen. The figure so far this year is 45,000.

Crime in the city even attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump, who used his state visit to Britain in September to renew his long-running feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan. "I think he's done a terrible job. Crime in London is through the roof," Mr Trump said at the time.

In response, Mr Khan has gone on a PR offensive, releasing statistics showing homicides have dropped to a 22-year low and knife crime has also fallen. But while those serious crimes appear less common, the likelihood of becoming a victim of petty theft has risen. The fact mobile phones are so valuable, and are often carried by hand even when not being used, has made them easy targets for thieves.

